Tangled and Marvel Actor Zachary Levi Once Again Backs Fans Over Hollywood “Garbage”







Zachary Levi, known for playing Flynn Rider in Disney’s ‘Tangled’ as well as ‘Chuck,’ ‘Shazam’ and Fandral in ‘Thor: The Dark World,’ has come under fire for being pro fan lately. Just a little while ago, he was siding with fans over the union rules about actors not being able to talk about past projects with fans at conventions due to the strike rules. Last Saturday, he called out Hollywood for putting out “garbage” movies at the Chicago Fan Expo.

Levi is pro-strike and has been very vocal about that; however, he’s also pro-fan and feels that some rules are overreaching and that Hollywood is being lazy and just interested in money and not good films.

He told fans not to choose garbage:

“I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage — they don’t care enough to actually make it great for you guys. They don’t.

How many times do you watch a trailer and go, ‘Oh my god, this looks so cool!’ Then you go to the movie and it’s like, ‘This was what I get? They know that once you’ve already bought the ticket and you’re in the seat, they’ve got your money. And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage. We have to actively not choose the garbage. It’ll help. It’ll help a lot.”

I have to admit his pro-fan attitude and honest and refreshing. Sadly it’s likely going to lead to more calls for his cancelation by pro-union fans. But he has made himself clear that he’s for the union and the strikes. He just doesn’t feel that the fans deserve the “garbage” they get. I’m sure a lot of celebrities feel the same but don’t voice their opinions.

Source: EW, and my friend Jason.