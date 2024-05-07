Take Disney World or Disneyland Home with Otterbox iPhone Cases







Are you walking around with a boring iPhone case that doesn’t sport Disney’s iconography? Why?! You could be protecting your expensive Apple tech with Otterbox accessories!

Otterbox’s two newest iPhone cases show off Walt Disney World’s Cinderella Castle and Disneyland’s Sleep Beauty Castle. See how well your friends know the difference between the two theme park icons by slapping these cases on your iPhone 13 or 14!

Of course, these are considered premium items, so expect to pay $59.99 per case.

Unlike that knock-off, unofficial iPhone accessories you find on eBay and Amazon, Otterbox ensures you’re getting your money’s worth. Each case includes the following features:

Clip case

OtterBox Drop+ style

Fits iPhone 13 and 14

Ultra thin design

Three times tested to military standard

5G compatible material

Wireless charging compatible

Otterbox’s iPhone protectors are made from silicon and plastic. Also, they’re made in the USA!

These are not pre-order items. The Disneyland and Walt Disney World Drop+ iPhone 13/14 Case by Otterbox should ship quickly.

The company’s protective gear decorations aren’t limited to the famous castles. Visit Otterbox’s official website to see other options.

Want a Disney Princess on your phone? They’ve got you covered:

Maybe you’re a manly man who works for a living, like myself. Don’t worry, fella. Pick up the Captain Mickey case and show those other guys on the job site that you’re no-nonsense! You’re willing to let a rodent fly a commercial aircraft!

These options fit several types of iPhones, such as the 12/12 Pro/Pro Max, 13. 13 Pro Max, 14 Pro Max, and 15 Pro/Pro Max. Like the Castle versions, each one is priced at $59.99.

Most models support wireless charging, but not all of them are built to the same standards/toughness. Be sure to check the details of each case before ordering.

[Source: Disney Store]