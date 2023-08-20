Taika Waititi Talks Hypothetical Thor 5 And What He Would Do







The Thor series from Marvel has been somewhat of a roller coaster with one movie being good while the next one is bad and the trend repeats itself in an up-and-down motion.

The first film in 2011, directed by Kenneth Branagh, was seen as a crowd-pleaser that introduced us to the mighty Asgardian hero. The second film in 2013, directed by Alan Taylor, was seen as a dull experience and wasn’t as popular as the first.







In 2017 Taika Waititi took over the reins and gave audiences the popular Thor: Ragnarock which took the series in an action-comedy direction similar to James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Due to its popularity, Waititi was brought back for the 2022 sequel Thor: Love & Thunder, which went on to perform below expectations and was critically mixed when compared to the previous film.



Shortly after the film’s less-than-spectacular release, rumors began to circulate of Waititi being let go from Marvel so that he could focus on his in-development Star Wars project.



But what would it be like if he did indeed return to the series? What would he do? Well, when recently interviewed by ScreenRant, he gave us some details about a hypothetical follow-up and what he would do if put in charge. He said:



“What is left to do to him? It’s got to be something that feels like it’s carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they’re building on the obstacles that he has to overcome. I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker than Hela. I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that’s somehow more formidable.“







With the end credits teasing the debut of Marvel’s Hercules, perhaps we could see a war between the Norse and Greek gods.



However, even if he were to return to direct the film, it is unknown if Chris Hemsworth will due to recent health troubles and his uncomfortable time working with Waititi on Love & Thunder.



What do you think? Should Waititi return to direct Thor 5? Let us know your thoughts below.



Source: Variety