Swirled Showcase Food and Wine Booth at Epcot Sells a Liquid Nitro Mickey Cake Pop







The Swirled Showcase Global Marketplaces opened for the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival. On its opening weekend, we decided to try the Liquid Nitro Cake Pop from this location.

The Swirled Showcase provides some cold treats for anyone needing them while walking around Epcot. This booth opened on September 23, 2023, one day later than initially scheduled.

All four Food and Wine booths that opened this weekend will remain open through the Festival of Holidays ending December 30, 2023. These recently opened booths draw inspiration as part of the Disney100 celebration.

Walt Disney World stated that guests can “travel World Showcase with unique frozen treats from Swirled Showcase!” We decided to test that out with the Mickey Shaped Liquid Nitro Cake Pop

Swirled Showcase Menu for Epcot International Food and Wine Festival

Liquid Nitro Cake Pop

Soft Serve in a Waffle Cone (Vanilla, Cinnamon, or Caramel)

Fanta® Grape Float with Vanilla Ice Cream

Beer Floats

Berry Fizz with Vanilla Ice Cream

Frozen Apple Pie beverage (nonalcoholic)

Cinnamon Apple Cider (nonalcoholic)

Coca-Cola®, Barq’s® Root Beer, Fanta Grape (nonalcoholic)

Orange Blossom Brewery Toasted Coconut Porter, Orlando, FL

Most items sold at the location sound standard for theme park cuisine. In fairness, we love these styles of treats. However, we can buy versions of these at plenty of theme park dining locations. As a result, we ordered the Liquid Nitro Cake Pop.

Mickey Shaped Liquid Nitro Cake Pop- $4.75

Since this booth opened a day late, we had already scheduled a dining meeting for Saturday when it opened. Thus, we decided to pace ourselves regarding food quantity for the day.

This cake pop demands a bit of extra preparation. The cast member takes the Mickey-shaped brownie-like cake and dips it into chocolate. After this, the cake pop entered the liquid nitro. After that, it emerges as the final product, waiting for guests like us to buy it.

The cake pop looks nice. The Mickey shape helps, of course. Still, the product melts quicker than we would prefer. We did not make a mess. Nonetheless, we see how this could become messy without carefulness.

How Did It Taste?

We ate this cake pop while walking from the Swirled Showcase booth to another booth. The cake base provides a decent quality for this type of treat. The chocolate coating serves its purpose. Yet, the chocolate coating did not impress us. Still, it did not take away from this treat.

The other components work fine. We cannot complain about this cake pop for a theme park treat priced under $5. The uniqueness of liquid nitro makes this worth a try for your next visit to Epcot. Remember, you can find this booth open through December 30 during your visits to Epcot.

If you want more information about the recently opened Food and Wine booths, we have placed those reviews below from our visit to Epcot on September 22. As always, eat like you mean it!

