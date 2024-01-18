Sweat Like an Ogre at the Shrek Rave in Orlando!







In just a few months, we went from fans being able to live like Shrek to … raving like Shrek?! Yes, you can gyrate and grind at an event themed after Dreamworks’ favorite ogre.

The traveling Shrek Rave will return to Orlando this weekend, January 19th. It will be held at the Beacham. Tickets for the event can be purchased through TKX. They’ll cost you $20 per person.

The Beacham will open doors for the Shrek Rave at 9 PM. Although it is an 18+ show, alcohol will be served to those 21 and over. You’ll also be subject to some rules which also restrict professional camera equipment:

Ticket purchases are non-refundable.

Duplicate tickets will not be admitted.

Ticket holders may be subject to search to enter.

No backpacks or oversized purses/bags/totes are allowed.

No professional cameras are permitted without a photo pass from the artist or venue. Film and/or point and shoot cameras are allowed.

No weapons of any kind are allowed.

Alcohol purchases are limited to those 21+ with a valid state-issued photo ID.

After one night in Orlando, Shrek Rave will move on to Montana and Colorado.

So, what goes on at this thing? Well, the details on TKX only say the following:

IT’S DUMB JUST COME HAVE FUN. WHO CARES. COOL IS DEAD.

I see.

I’m still confused. What is this? Is it just a rave, but some people come dressed as Shrek characters?

Yup. That’s the long and short of it.

Well, it seems super popular. Since Universal Orlando officially closed down the Shrek 4D attraction, there’s a hole to fill for fans in the local area.

OK, maybe I’m showing my age, but I was expecting something more along the lines of Shrekophone.

Have you been to the Shrek Rave? How was it? Let us know in the comments section below!

