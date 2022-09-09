Super7’s Nightmare Before Christmas ReAction Wave 2 Announced!

Henry Selick’s iconic The Nightmare Before Christmas once had only a modest collectibles scene. It’s hard to believe, but in the ’90s, there wasn’t nearly as much merchandise based on the Tim Burton story as there is now. Jack and the rest of the residents of Halloween Town can be found everywhere these days. It’s one of the few things I thank Disney for, and that’s their eventual full embrace of the macabre stop-motion film.

I am also grateful for Super7‘s continued expansion of The Nightmare Before Christmas ReAction figure line for action figure collectors like myself. The company just announced the second wave of figures: Oogie Boogie, Lock, Dr. Finkelstein, Wolfman, Undersea Gal, and The Pumpkin King. Each figure is about 3.75″ tall, and most have five points of articulation.

The figures are $20 individually, but the whole wave can be purchased at once for $120.

All figures, except for Undersea Gal, come with an accessory. Oogie has a bug. Wolfman has a bone. Lock has his mask. The Pumpkin King has a touch. Dr. Finkelstein has a skull and wheelchair, and his cranium opens up to reveal his superior brain.

Wave 1 contained the thin Vampire, Harlequin Demon, the taller Witch, Mayor, Sally, and regular Jack Skellington. I would guess we’ll probably see five or six waves in total for this film, possibly more if Super7 produces variants of existing figures. I’d really like a glow-in-the-dark Jack and Oogie Boogie. Or maybe a translucent Oogie with a bunch of bugs visible under his burlap skin. I have no double we’ll see multiple releases of the Oogie Boogie and Jack, possibly even Sally, since her young adult novel, Long Live The Pumpkin Queen, was recently released.

