Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood Passholder Preview Announced

We have some news for those of you who are Annual Passholders at Universal Studios Hollywood! It’s been announced that there will be Passholder Preview days for the new Super Nintendo World area ahead of the official opening to the general public on

The dates for Passholder Previews will be January 29 – February 11, 2023 on the following dates: 29, 30 and 31; February 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11. Passholders will need advanced reservations for entry. Reservations will be on a first-come, first-served basis and they will open on January 5, 2023 at 1:30 PM PST HERE.

Event Will Include:

Access to the Park during regular operating park hours (for Pass Members who may be blacked out on event dates)

Opportunity to preview SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ before our official grand opening to the general public

Access to ride Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge

Explore the world of Super Mario™ and enjoy interactive play

Access to select retail and food and beverage locations within SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™”

Here is more information from the Universal Studios Hollywood site:

“Day of Preview Check-in Instructions:

• To attend this event, you are required to check-in in advance of your pre-selected reservation time.

• Please check-in at the Globe Gardens, located outside the Park on the pathway between Frankenstein Parking and

the Security entrance.

• We recommend checking in one (1) hour prior to your pre-selected reservation time.

• For guests who have reserved the 10am-12pm time slot, we will begin check-in by 8:30am.

• Check-in tables will close at 3:00pm.

• Each attendee will need to present their valid Annual/Season Pass to be scanned, along with the reservation

confirmation email.

• We’re sorry, but we cannot accommodate additional guests without a reservation.

• Upon check-in, you will be provided directions to enter SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ during your pre-selected

reservation time. Access to the attraction will only be available during your confirmed two-hour reservation window.

Additional Important Information for your visit:

• You are welcome to enjoy the rest of the Park anytime during regular Park hours. Blackout dates will not apply with

a reservation. Present your valid Annual/Season Pass at the turnstiles for Front Gate entry as normal.

• We recommend checking in for your Preview prior to entering the Park. However, as lines may be long, if you have

a late reservation time, you are welcome to enjoy the Park, then return to check-in at least one (1) hour prior to

your pre-selected reservation time. Park exit and re-entry at the Front Gate turnstiles will be allowed. Check-in

tables will close at 3:00pm.

• Please allow yourself enough time. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ is located on the Lower Lot.

• Please do not head straight to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ prior to check-in. You will be unable to enter without

check-in confirmation.

• Parking is not included. Normal parking rules apply for Platinum and Gold Annual Passes.

• As this is a special event, Universal Express benefits may not apply.

• Previews are technical rehearsals subject to occasional delay, closure or cancellation. In the event of a cancellation,

previews will not be rescheduled.

Event Dates: SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Pass Member Preview offer is valid for specific operating hours on the select

dates January 29, 30 and 31; February 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11. Select dates are subject to change without notice”

What do you think? Comment and let us know!