Super Nintendo World Toadstool Café Menu Has Been Revealed For Universal Studios Hollywood







Super Nintendo World is going to open up in Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17, 2023. Ahead of the opening Universal has sent out Chef Toad’s menu. I’m happy to report that it brings a lot of the cute Japanese style food we saw from their version of Super Nintendo World here.

Here’s a look at the menu!

Starters and Salads include:

Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots

Super Mushroom Soup

Tomato Soup in Super Mushroom Bowl

Piranha Plant Caprese

Yoshi’s Favorite Fruit & Veggie Salad

Super Star Chicken Salad

Entrees include:

Mario Burger (Bacon, Mushroom & Cheese)

Luigi Burger (Pesto Grilled Chicken)

Fire Flower Spaghetti & Meatballs

Chef Toad Short Rib Special

Kids Meal menu (9 and under) includes:

Mario Mini Burger Adventure Set

Power-Up Spaghetti Marinara

Dessert options include:

? Block Tiramisu

Mt. Beanpole Cake

Princess Peach Cupcake

Beverage options:

Super Star Lemon Squash signature drink

Juice

Hot tea

Fountain soda

Premium bottled water

Milk

Freshly brewed coffee.

Collectible drink sippers are also available for purchase.

I really wish Disney would do what Universal is doing and bring some of the cute food and merchandise options from Asia to America. People would love them and I’m sure they would spend a hefty sum since they are paying that already to resellers.

