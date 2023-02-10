Super Nintendo World Toadstool Café Menu Has Been Revealed For Universal Studios Hollywood

Super Nintendo World is going to open up in Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17, 2023. Ahead of the opening Universal has sent out Chef Toad’s menu. I’m happy to report that it brings a lot of the cute Japanese style food we saw from their version of Super Nintendo World here.
Here’s a look at the menu!
Starters and Salads include:
Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots
Super Mushroom Soup
Tomato Soup in Super Mushroom Bowl
Piranha Plant Caprese
Yoshi’s Favorite Fruit & Veggie Salad
Super Star Chicken Salad
Entrees include:
Mario Burger (Bacon, Mushroom & Cheese)
Luigi Burger (Pesto Grilled Chicken)
Fire Flower Spaghetti & Meatballs
Chef Toad Short Rib Special
Kids Meal menu (9 and under) includes:
Mario Mini Burger Adventure Set
Power-Up Spaghetti Marinara
Dessert options include:
? Block Tiramisu
Mt. Beanpole Cake
Princess Peach Cupcake
Beverage options:
- Super Star Lemon Squash signature drink
- Juice
- Hot tea
- Fountain soda
- Premium bottled water
- Milk
- Freshly brewed coffee.
Collectible drink sippers are also available for purchase.
I really wish Disney would do what Universal is doing and bring some of the cute food and merchandise options from Asia to America. People would love them and I’m sure they would spend a hefty sum since they are paying that already to resellers.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.