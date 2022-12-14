Super Nintendo World Opening February 17th At Universal Studios Hollywood

We finally have an opening date for the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World coming to Universal Studios Hollywood. It has been announced that the new area will open on February 17, 2023!

The announcement was made with an accompanying YouTube Video:

The power up bands are featured in the video:

“SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ takes you into the world of Super Mario™. Battle Team Bowser on the groundbreaking Mario Kart™ ride. Play interactive games throughout the land and track your score with a Power-Up Band™. Dine at Toadstool Cafe™, meet Mario and friends, and purchase exclusive merch at the 1-UP Factory™ store. Opens at Universal Studios Hollywood 2/17/2023.”

The new area will feature the ‘Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge attraction.

“Ready to experience Mario Kart™ like never before? Put on the special goggles and battle Team Bowser on iconic Mario Kart courses alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. Collect coins and throw shells to win the Golden Cup on the groundbreaking Mario Kart ride with cutting-edge technology.”

I am loving the new Toadstool Cafe!

“You’re not imagining things. Inside the Toad House is Toadstool Cafe™. Step in to indulge in fun, tasty dishes crafted by Chef Toad and enjoy playful scenery of the Mushroom Kingdom from the windows.”

A shopping area called the 1-Up Factory will also be opened.

All of these offerings will open when the area opens on 2-17-23!

As someone who grew up with these characters since the first Mario Bros. game, I’m so happy to see them get their own area! My kids, and my nephew especially, are going to flip when they see this!

It’s so exciting!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!