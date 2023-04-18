Super Mario Bros Song Peaches Hits Billboard Top 100







Super Mario Bros keeps on soaring, and now it has a Billboard top 100 song with “Peaches.” The song is sung and was co-written by Jack Black, who voices Bowser in the film. Now the song has hit the charts! It came in at number 83 and is Black’s first solo top 100 song.

“Peaches” has been widely played on social media services like TikTok. My daughter always sings it around the house and even has it on her phone now.

Love really makes a turtle come out of his shell.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/U26p0U75mW — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) April 10, 2023

According to Jack Black’s interview with IGN, we almost didn’t get ‘Peaches.’ He said that he wasn’t sure about doing the song as he didn’t want to do anything to damage his music career as part of Tenacious D. He didn’t even know there would be a song until halfway through. But the directors won him over, and he produced the song with John Spiker.

The rest is history.

You can check out Jack Black performing the song in the video below:

Now there’s talk about the song being eligible for submission to The Academy Awards in the “Best Original Song” category.

Stranger things have happened. With Super Mario Bros shooting toward the $ 1 billion mark, more people will get ear wormed. But is it enough for stuffy Hollywood to take notice? Who knows?

What do you think? Comment and let us know.