Super Mario Bros Passes Frozen To Be Second Largest Animated Film







Illuminations hit film ‘Super Mario Bros; has been out for weeks, and it’s still breaking records. It’s now pulled past ‘Frozen’ to be the second-biggest animated film of all time globally.

The film has done well domestically and overseas, hitting $1.288 billion, which now puts it past ‘Frozen’ with $1.284 billion; however, that is not adjusted for inflation.

‘Frozen 2’ is the only film left standing in ‘Super Mario Bros.’ way for the top animated film of all time spot. The sequel to Disney’s Frozen still sits in the top spot with $1.45 billion. At this point, I don’t think ‘Super Mario Bros’ will break the record, even being based on a top Nintendo franchise.

Domestically the biggest box office for an animated film is still held by ‘Incredibles 2’ at $608 million, while ‘Super Mario Bros.’ is still at $560 million. It would have to do almost another $50 million domestically; while possible, I’m not sure it’s likely.

The brothers are in second place for the biggest animated film globally and domestically. But it does prove that animation can still dominate the box office if it’s a good film that people want to see. Disney should take some notes.

Universal’s Illumination has a bonified hit on its hands, and this is after they’ve been performing well with the Minions IP too. Throw this in with the Super Nintendo lands at Universal Japan and Universal Hollywood and the brand new Epic Universe coming to Walt Disney World with a Mario and Donkey Kong one-two punch. Disney needs to be worried. Universal is beating them in animation, and the new park in Univeral Orlando is a bonified threat.

Will there be a second film? If not a second Mario Bros. film, how would another Nintendo property like ‘Legend of Zelda’ do? I hope we get to find out!

Source: Collider