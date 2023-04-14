Super Mario Bros. Movie Already Available For Pre-Order







The new hit movie just came out but we already have listings for pre-orders for Blu-Ray, DVD, collectors editions, and more. Amazon also has pre-orders up for streaming with a placeholder date of May 9th.

There are preorders for UHD, HD, and SD all at $29.99.

The release date given on Walmart.com is November 1, 2023, but Amazon and Best Buy do not have release dates posted for their listings.

Walmart is offering an exclusive gift set with tin star.

Here are the links to order from Walmart and Amazon.

The movie tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers who are brothers and best friends: Mario, the brave one with the “let’s-a go” attitude, and the perpetually anxious Luigi, who would prefer to go nowhere. We open with the Super Mario Brothers reckoning with their struggling plumbing business, and wind up in a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom. Through their journey, we meet a cast of familiar, lovable characters, ultimately uniting together to defeat the power-hungry villain, Bowser. The Super Mario Bros. Movie takes what millions of gamers worldwide have loved for thirty-five years and levels it up to a new and breathtaking cinematic experience.