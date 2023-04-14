Super Mario Bros. Movie Already Available For Pre-Order

The new hit movie just came out but we already have listings for pre-orders for Blu-Ray, DVD, collectors editions, and more. Amazon also has pre-orders up for streaming with a placeholder date of May 9th.
There are preorders for UHD, HD, and SD all at $29.99.
The release date given on Walmart.com is November 1, 2023, but Amazon and Best Buy do not have release dates posted for their listings.
Walmart is offering an exclusive gift set with tin star.
Here are the links to order from Walmart and Amazon.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Limited Edition Giftset with Collectible Tin Star (Walmart Exclusive) (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Copy) – $32.96
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie Limited Edition Giftset with Collectible Tin Star (Walmart Exclusive) (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Copy)
- Contains a collectible Tin Star that can house the discs and be displayed on a stand.
- Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Copy
- PG
- Universal Pictures
Walmart Super Mario Bros Blu-Ray/DVD/Digital Copy – $24.96
Amazon Super Mario Bros Blu-Ray/DVD/Digital Copy – $24.96
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Copy)
- Family, Comedy
- PG
- SDS/Universal
Walmart Super Mario Bros DVD – $19.96
Amazon Super Mario Bros DVD – $19.96
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (DVD)
- Family, Comedy
- PG
- SDS/Universal
Walmart Super Mario Bros 4K Ultra HD – $29.96
Amazon Super Mario Bros 4K Ultra HD – $29.96
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital Copy)
- Family, Comedy
- PG
- SDS/Universal
Best Buy is offering an exclusive Steel-Book Set for – $36.99
