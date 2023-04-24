Super Mario Bros. Film Now Sits at Almost $872 Million Globally







Universal is taking the global box office by storm with its new ‘Super Mario Bros.’ film. After winning the box office for a third straight week, the film is sitting at $871.8 million globally and $437.5 million domestically.

This would push it past ‘E.T. the Extraterrestrial (437.1 million) as Universal’s second-highest domestic box office with Jurassic World holding the first position at 653.4 million. Remember that E.T. was in theaters several times to get that total.

Globally the film is steadily cruising toward $1 billion, and it hasn’t opened in Japan or South Korea yet. We will likely see the film cruise past the marker very soon.

Another impressive feat is that the film only had a 38% drop from the previous week. The second week only saw a drop of around 24%. Most films see significantly higher drop-offs week after week.

Meanwhile, Disney is facing box office failure with their last two animated films ‘Lightyear’ and ‘Strange World,’ with losses totaling a couple hundred million. The plumbers are even beating Marvel film totals as according to Deadline they’ve surpassed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, No Time to Die, The Batman and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Maybe family-friendly films based on well-known characters are not as passe as Disney once thought.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.

Source: Deadline