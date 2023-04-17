Super Mario Bros Film Hits $678 Million Second Weekend and It Hasn’t Even Opened in Japan Yet!







Super Mario Bros once again blew past expectations, hitting $678 million globally in it’s second weekend. Earlier estimates put it at $659 million. What’s even more interesting is that the film hasn’t opened in one of it’s biggest markets yet. The film won’t release in Japan until April 28 and when it does it will be offered in IMAX and 3D as well as normal screenings!

South Korea, another big potential market, will not see a release for Super Mario Bros until May 3rd.

What is even more impressive is that the film only dropped an incredibly low 28%, which is far better than the 40-45% originally estimated. According to Deadline Super Mario Bros is the number one release of 2023 “in 26 international markets including Australia, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, UK & Ireland and Spain.”

The film is a runaway hit and Disney really needs to worry. They are no longer the top of the animation food chain. With some of the biggest markets not opening for two weeks, it looks like it will blow past $1 billion!

Meanwhile, Disney lost over $200 million on “Lightyear” and “Strange World.’

I’m excited to see how high the total will go!

