Super Mario Bros. Bowers Is Back and More Available At Build-A-Bear







‘Super Mario Bros.’ is dominating the box office and is well on its way to $1 billion. Now Build-A-Bear workshop has gotten Bowser back in stock as well as other adorable Super Mario Bros-inspired plush!

Be the boss with Make-Your-Own Bowser! The troublemaking King of the Koopas is ferociously fun when downsized to furry friend form. With his awesome back shell and a cool Super Mario™ graphic on the paw pad, Bowser is an epic addition to your collection!

Limit 4 per guest

Please note: due to Bowser’s extra-snuggly size, this furry friend cannot fit inside our standard-sized gift box or Cub Condo.

Yoshi is everyone’s friend! This adorable green Yoshi plush includes the Super Mario logo on the paw pad. Jump into a new adventure and bring home the lovable Yoshi today!

Limit 4 per guest

This item cannot be purchased unstuffed. A scent or sound cannot be placed inside this furry friend.

“Egg-citing news! The Yoshi plush is back and ready for more fun adventures in this adorable gift set! With the Super Mario™ logo on its paw pad and a blue Yoshi hoodie included, this lovable plush friend makes an adventure-packed gift for fans of all ages.”

“This classic teddy bear with soft, light brown fur and a cheery smile will bring you forever love and hugs! Personalize this 16 in. Happy Hugs Teddy Bear with clothing and accessories to make the perfect unique gift.”

It contains the bear, Mario costume, and boots.

“Okie dokie! With his signature green hat and shirt and navy blue overalls, Happy Hugs Teddy Bear is a furry friend that looks just like Mario’s younger brother! This cuddly stuffed animal gift set makes a perfect surprise for any Nintendo fan!”

It contains the bear, Luigi costume, and boots.

“You’ll be sure to find the right castle with the help of Pawlette! This lovable bunny channels the royalty of Princess Peach in this fun Super Mario™ gift set. This Princess Peach gift set features Pawlette dressed in Peach’s signature pink dress and gold crown, with additional sequin flats!”

It contains Pawlett, Peach dress and shoes.

Bear Set with Hoodies

Mario, Luigi and Peach Costumes

Super Mario Bros. Hoodies and Sound Puck

