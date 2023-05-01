Super Mario Bros. Blasts Past $1 Billion After Opening in Japan







It has been confirmed that the Nintendo /Universal / Illumination animated film ‘Super Mario Bros.’ has passed the $1 billion mark coming in at estimates of around $1.022 billion.

This now makes ‘Super Marios Bros.’ the 10th animated film to ever cross the $1 billion milestone. It did it in 26 days!

Of course this weekend marked the opening for the film in Japan and it did extremely well in Nintendo’s home country. Releasing on 776 screens the film his $14.3 million and according to Deadline, it was the biggest opening weekend for an animated studio movie.

The ‘Super Mario Bros.’ film “became the fastest Universal film to reach 1B yen, and the weekend result is the biggest Universal opening of all time.”

Next week, Marvel will come in with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ and will likely take the box office crown, but ‘Super Mario Bros.’ is far from done and will continue to bring in the cash as it runs its theatrical course.

The Little Mermaid is also coming out next month and we shall see if another live-action remake can perform to the level Disney expects. But there will be two big releases from Disney next month. Will they beat ‘Super Mario Bros.’ as the top performer in 2023? Time will tell.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!