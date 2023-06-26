Sunshine Shake at Chicken Guy Disney Springs: Review Flavors of Florida Item







The Flavors of Florida event at Disney Springs officially starts at the beginning of July. However, Chicken Guy Disney Springs recently began selling its offering for Flavors of Florida, the Sunshine Shake.

Flavors of Florida, presented by CORKCICLE at Disney Springs, serves up several limited-time menu items inspired by Florida, the Sunshine State. According to Walt Disney World, from July 1 through August 13, over 30 locations throughout Disney Springs will feature various dishes and sips for Flavors of Florida. The Flavors of Florida creation comes as a shake at Chicken Guy Disney Springs.

The Sunshine Shake consists of a blend of hand-spun vanilla soft-serve and fresh Florida orange juice garnished with a crown of fresh whipped cream. This costs $6.99.

Concerns

We had concerns going into this review since it sounded like just orange juice and vanilla flavors. That concern turned out to be valid. The most powerful flavor in this Sunshine Shake is orange juice. In other words, this tastes like you would expect from the description.

The presentation with an orange slice on top looks nice. However, it does make the shake more challenging to eat. The large straw provided help, in any case. However, the straw starts to deteriorate toward the end of enjoying this milkshake. Try to mix all the components together, without making a larger mess.

The milkshake comes very well prepared. Still, you need to enjoy orange juice to appreciate this milkshake fully. The portion size makes a decent value. Since this is a Flavors of Florida seasonal Disney Springs item, one should expect powerful citrus flavors.

Chicken Guy Disney Springs

If coming to Chicken Guy Disney Springs, be prepared for a queue to order if you visit during the evening or weekend. Also, Chicken Guy Disney Springs tends to be loud inside if you can find a seat indoors.

On the day the Sunshine Milkshake first started being sold, we avoided the usual crowds at Chicken Guy going on a Monday morning. Since Chicken Guy Disney Springs offers inexpensive, quick service level food, people will gravitate to this location as the day goes on.

Regarding the Sunshine Milkshake, we found it to be a miss. Unless you really enjoy orange juice and vanilla ice cream, you should pass on this. The ingredients bring good flavor and quality for quick service dining. We would recommend trying one of the other Flavors of Florida options or another Flavortown milkshake at Chicken Guy. As always, eat like you mean it!