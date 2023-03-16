Summer House on the Lake Set For Late 2023 Opening At Disney Springs







It was announced several months ago that Summer House on the Lake will be coming to Disney Springs in 2023.

Summer House on the Lake, already having two locations in Chicago, Illinois and North Bethesda, Maryland, is a restaurant that serves a “California-style cuisine” in an atmosphere that very much resembles a beach house.

Today, Disney Parks Blog mentioned in their “New Disney Thrills” post that the restaurant will open later this year. An exact date has not yet been announced.

Summer House on the Lake, set to be located at the West Side, will feature pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, salads, a weekend brunch menu, wine (including Summer House’s exclusive Rosé), beer, handcrafted cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages, desserts such as freshly baked cookies and pastries, and “three expansive outdoor patios with a lake view.”

Disney Parks Blog also reported that Corkcicle will be coming to Disney Springs.

“A local Orlando business, Corkcicle creates innovative, obsession-worthy, high-performing insulated drinkware, coolers, and accessories in a variety of gorgeous colors that elevate every sip and bring delight to everyday moments. This kiosk will be Corkcicle’s first-ever retail location and will open later this spring.”

What do you think about these Disney Springs announcements? Let us know in the comments below!

Sources: Disney Parks Blog, DisneySprings.com