Summer House on the Lake Officially Opens at Disney Springs!







It’s here! After being announced earlier this year, Disney Springs has officially opened its beach-themed California dining experience, Summer House on the Lake!

Summer House on the Lake is a place to get a taste of … well … summer! Considering this new eatery is located in Florida’s Disney Springs, it’s always summer!

Regardless of the semantics, Summer House on the Lake offers something different for those who’ve been frequenting the tourist hot spot over the years. Here, you can get lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. There’s also an in-house bakery!

Summer House on the Lake is located on the West Side of Disney Springs. Like with any new spot, I’d suggest getting reservations via the Disney World app.

Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday between 9 AM and 3 PM. Lunch and dinner are from 3 PM through 11:30 PM. During weekdays, dining hours are from 11 AM to 11 PM.

The brunch menu is huge. It’s loaded with Cali-Mex food, including breakfast burritos, huevos rancheros, and tostadas. Eggs, short rib hash, and vegetable hash are also available. Don’t worry, there are some more traditional brunch items. Summer House on the Lake has waffles and pancakes.

The lunch and dinner menu has pasta, tacos, pizza, sandwiches, fried comfort food, and a surprisingly large kid’s menu. Then there’s the extensive drinks menu:

Eight specialty cocktails between $14 and $18

Three alcohol-free cocktails, $9 each

White, rosé, red, and sparkling wines by the glass or bottle (no prices listed)

Nine local and national beers.

“Step into an inviting restaurant reminiscent of a beach house. Dine inside amid charming coastal ambiance—or dine al fresco on one of the outdoor patios. It’s an idyllic place to share a relaxing meal with family, friends or that special someone.“

Will you be checking out Summer House at Disney Springs? Let us know!

[Source: Disney Springs]