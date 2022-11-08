Subtropical Storm Nicole Puts Orlando Attractions Under State Of Emergency

After Hurricane Ian forced Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando theme parks to temporarily close a little over a month ago, Subtropical Storm Nicole now puts Orlando attractions under a Tropical Storm Watch.
Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 34 of Florida’s 67 counties – including Orange, Seminole, Oscoloa, and Lake – so that communities can prepare and obtain the resources needed to get through this storm.
“While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials,” DeSantis stated. “We will continue to monitor the trajectory and strength of this storm as it moves towards Florida.”
The following are the counties under a state of emergency:
- Brevard
- Broward
- Charlotte
- Citrus
- Clay
- Collier
- DeSoto
- Duval
- Flagler
- Glades
- Hardee
- Hendry
- Highlands
- Hillsborough
- Indian River
- Lake
- Lee
- Manatee
- Martin
- Miami-Dade
- Nassau
- Okeechobee
- Orange
- Osceola
- Palm Beach
- Pasco
- Polk
- Putnam
- Sarasota
- Seminole
- St. Johns
- St. Lucie
- Sumter
- Volusia
According to Deadline, “The Orlando area faces an elevated risk of moderate flooding rainfall, with one projection seeing precipitation from the storm at over 4 inches. Nearby Seminole County may get up to 7 inches. There is also an elevated risk of tropical storm force winds (from 35-57 mph) and tornadoes hitting the Orlando area, per the NWS.”
Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to become a Category 1 storm by the time it hits Florida’s coast between Wednesday night or early Thursday. Hurricane Ian was at least a Category 2 hurricane when it reached Orlando, hurling debris throughout Walt Disney World, flooding parts of Universal, and blowing a giant hole in its Jurassic Park River Adventure building.
Despite the storm, Orlando’s theme parks are still selling tickets for the rest of this week, and Universal’s annual Holiday Celebration starts on Saturday, November 12 and continues till January 1, 2023.
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.