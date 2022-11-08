Subtropical Storm Nicole Puts Orlando Attractions Under State Of Emergency

After Hurricane Ian forced Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando theme parks to temporarily close a little over a month ago, Subtropical Storm Nicole now puts Orlando attractions under a Tropical Storm Watch.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 34 of Florida’s 67 counties – including Orange, Seminole, Oscoloa, and Lake – so that communities can prepare and obtain the resources needed to get through this storm.

“While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials,” DeSantis stated. “We will continue to monitor the trajectory and strength of this storm as it moves towards Florida.”

The following are the counties under a state of emergency:

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

DeSoto

Duval

Flagler

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lake

Lee

Manatee

Martin

Miami-Dade

Nassau

Okeechobee

Orange

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Polk

Putnam

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

St. Lucie

Sumter

Volusia

According to Deadline, “The Orlando area faces an elevated risk of moderate flooding rainfall, with one projection seeing precipitation from the storm at over 4 inches. Nearby Seminole County may get up to 7 inches. There is also an elevated risk of tropical storm force winds (from 35-57 mph) and tornadoes hitting the Orlando area, per the NWS.”

Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to become a Category 1 storm by the time it hits Florida’s coast between Wednesday night or early Thursday. Hurricane Ian was at least a Category 2 hurricane when it reached Orlando, hurling debris throughout Walt Disney World, flooding parts of Universal, and blowing a giant hole in its Jurassic Park River Adventure building.

Despite the storm, Orlando’s theme parks are still selling tickets for the rest of this week, and Universal’s annual Holiday Celebration starts on Saturday, November 12 and continues till January 1, 2023.