Studio Ghibli Teases Lucasfilm Collaboration

Studio Ghibli has just teased a possible collaboration with Lucasfilm on social media. A 15 second clip featuring the Lucasfilm logo and then the Studio Ghibli logo was posted on the official Ghibli Twitter account sending fans into a frenzy.

Disney has worked with Studio Ghibli in the past, distributing their films in the United States. But now it appears that the anime powerhouse might be teaming up with Lucasfilm and the most obvious way would be do do something with the popular ‘Star Wars: Visions’ series.

Since ‘Visions’ has been animated by several different Japanese studios, it would stand to reason to get one of the most famous on board for an episode or project.

However some pointed out that it could be Lucasfilm doing a new project or live-action adaptation of a Ghibli film too.

Remember Guys Lucasfilm Is Beyond Than Star Wars Content, My Feeling Is Gonna Be Live Action Version Of “Nausica Of The Valley Of Wind” Because There’s A News Disney Really Want To Do Live Action Of Nausica But Hayao Miyazaki Doesn’t Want It The News Is Around 5 Years Ago… — Adam Jaya (@AdamJaya2000) November 10, 2022

However, no official word has been given on what the collaboration is.

Fans have theories and comments!

STAR WARS MOVIE BY STUDIO GHIBLI?!?!??? pic.twitter.com/6AJIi48mZB — kles🕊️⚡ (@klesyeager1) November 10, 2022

I’ll watch for the sole purpose of ghibli alone. Can’t wait to see the gross looking star wars food in ghibli style pic.twitter.com/7XEEAUHydt — 𝒯𝓎☔ℒ𝒶𝓀ℯ𝓇𝓈 𝒮𝓊𝒸𝓀 (@Ty_Ffs) November 10, 2022

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?? EXCITED REGARDLESS 😀 — karl 🙂 (@KarlJacobs_) November 10, 2022

WAIT WHAT?!?! GHIBLI AND LUCASFILMS?!?!?! I DON’T KNOW WHAT THIS IS BUT I’M EXCITED!!!!!! — Just Ryan (@Just____Ryan) November 10, 2022

Can’t wait to watch Vader’s Moving Castle, My Neighbor Chewbacca, Indiana Totoro or Yoda’s Delivery Service. — Rickie (@R3C_2_) November 10, 2022

darth totoro indiana jones Star Wars mashup 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ncuUchyhAc — maria garcia (@tulipsmg) November 10, 2022

Whatever the project is bringing in Studio Ghibli is a smart move. Their work is beloved and the news has people excited.

I’m just waiting till I see what the collaboration is. If it’s something for ‘Star Wars: Visions’ or something new okay, but if it’s a live-action version of one of their films, I’m less enthusiastic. Disney + live-action hasn’t been all that great so far.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!