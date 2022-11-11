Studio Ghibli Adds New Grogu Tease To Social Media

Yesterday Studio Ghibli posted a teaser on their Twitter account featuring Lucasfilm’s logo as well as their own. Speculation swirled about what that could mean. Today they posted yet another image. This time it features Grogu aka Baby Yoda and Hayao Miyazaki!

Many were thinking it could be a partnership for a ‘Star Wars: Visions” episode, but now people are wondering if this is for a whole show. There were rumors about Grogu shorts. It might be that project.

People are now even more excited!

me, calmly asking whenever i see these vague Star Wars posts from Ghibli… pic.twitter.com/mh2o9CY4pZ — Nielsen Nacis (@MechaNielsen) November 11, 2022

Again, we have no idea what the project is, but we know Disney / Lucasfilm have definitely gotten people’s attention with these announcements.

