Stranger Things House May Return to HHN This Year!







Now that we’re creeping up on summer, the Halloween Horror Nights rumors are in full force. Previously we shared some speculation maps for Universal Orlando’s HHN 32 event. Now another rumored house has entered the chat. HHN 32 may see the return of ‘Stranger Things’ to Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood!

🗣️ HHN House Rumor A house based on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” is rumored to be coming to this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at both Orlando and Hollywood. This rumor comes from trusted HHN insiders. pic.twitter.com/TpqNjUigR7 — HHN 365 (@HHN365) May 1, 2023

‘Stranger Things’ is headed for its final season release in the next year or two. Previously the franchise was featured as a house at HHN in 2018 after the first season. The franchise was again featured in 2019. That house was a combination of the second and third seasons.

The first ‘Stranger Things’ house brought my husband and son to an HHN event. My son was so excited about it that they saw that first house. The lines were long, but they waited and loved it. Now my husband, son, and daughter are huge HHN fans. (Me, not so much. I’m more of a Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party girl.)

If the rumor is true, this house will likely focus on the fourth season, as the other seasons have already been covered. I fully expect Vecna to appear.

Of course, it’s all just rumors for now. But announcements could start within the next month or two.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!