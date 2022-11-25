Strange World Movie Cinema Score Hits 30 Year Low for Disney Animated Movies

In a previous opinion piece, we voiced that the Disney animated movie, “Strange World” might have been set up for failure. Based on reports from Variety, Disney’s “Strange World” movie continues to perform poorly at the box office. In fact, the poor performance broke a streak for Disney animated movies. As reported by Screen Rant, “Strange World” officially ended Disney Animation’s CinemaScore rating streak by scoring lower than any Disney animated movie in 31 years. The market research firm CinemaScore, which polls theater audiences after seeing the movie, has revealed that “Strange World received a B.

Back in school, you might have enjoyed a grade of a B. Still, animated movies from Disney cemented their expected place on the honor roll. Well, until this movie came out. This score makes it the first ever Walt Disney Animation Studios film to score below an A- according to CinemaScore’s metrics. CinemaScore began polling viewers of Disney Animation films in 1991.

“Strange World” received a prime holiday week release date. Despite that, the results so far in terms of gross sales look disheartening. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” remains king of the box office during the Thanksgiving (USA) holiday week. However, “Strange World,” looks to be failing. As of Wednesday, the movie “grossed a disappointing $4.2 million on Wednesday as it eyes a predicted five-day haul of under $24 million.” If this movie cost Disney around $180 million to produce, these opening box office numbers predict financial failure. Those numbers fall well below “Encanto” last year. Things look worse for “Strange World” since those numbers for “Encanto” should be seen as low also.

For perspective, the movie industry still shows signs of damage from closures due to COVID. The holiday week box office numbers look down at least 10% across the board compared to last year. With box office sales being about half as much this year during the same week in 2019, the movie industry still faces a tough journey.

Also, Disney looks conflicted with its movie schedule. In 2019, a pre-COVID Thanksgiving (USA) holiday week, box office sales were led by “Frozen II.” This year, a Disney/Marvel movie released two weeks earlier leads sales over their animated movie opening on a holiday week. With “Avatar: The Way of Water” being released in a few weeks, did Disney give “Strange World” little chance for success?

During the Chapek era, animated movies have seen less prominence, does this just fit that mold?

With Bob Iger’s return leading Disney, will animated movies thrive again? Did the speculation that Disney failed to market this animated movie lead to its downfall in terms of sales?

What do you think? Please leave us a comment below to tell us your opinion of “Strange World.”