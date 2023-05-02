STK Orlando $7.99 Takeout Burger Deal Returns for May 2023







For National Burger Month, STK Orlando brought back the $7.99 takeout Wagyu burger deal for May. This promotion can also be found at all STK locations.

We love the STK Lunch Wagyu Burger. We have been known to order it often when visiting Disney Springs. The weekday lunchtime price for the Wagyu Burger and fries is only $9.99. Anything you add to this burger, like bacon or egg, will cause an additional charge.

This $7.99 takeout promotion comes with USA-style chips instead of french fries. Still, the quality Wagyu Burger, as a take-out special, demands consideration for only $7.99.

We have enjoyed this burger on several occasions. Better burgers exist on Walt Disney World property. Nevertheless, this burger provides the most value of any burger at Walt Disney World Resort.

Takeout Options at STK Orlando

Guests may order the Signature STK Wagyu Burger for all of May at this price for takeout or delivery. Delivery charges will apply if available at your local STK Steakhouse location. People visiting the Disney Springs STK location can order takeout via STK Orlando’s website. Delivery does not look like an option at the Disney Springs location.

In addition to this great deal, STK Orlando offers year-round value on burgers. The STK Lunch Wagyu Burger costs $9.99 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on weekdays. During “Happy Hours” from 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on weekdays and after 10:00 Sunday – Thursday, the Happy Hour Lil’ Brg costs only $6 for a slider-sized burger.

The weekend brunch menu also presents a burger deal. The STK Brunch Burger costs only $9.99. All of these involve high-quality beef. Since STK Orlando functions mainly as an upscale steakhouse, you should expect a Wagyu burger patty with more flavor than your average table-service burger.

For a review based on our experience trying the STK Lunch Wagyu Burger, you can find that here. We always enjoy visiting STK Orlando. However, guests should be aware that based on the quality of the food, the price point exceeds what most guests want to pay.

If your travels in May take you to Disney Springs, a takeout burger might make a good option for your dinner. As always, eat like you mean it!