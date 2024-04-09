Stitch Attacks Snacks Lollipop Collection Launches With Special Deal

Disney has just dropped the latest collection in this year’s “Stitch Attacks Snacks” lineup. The Stitch Attacks Snacks Lollipop collection launched today with the usual plush and pins, but Disney also offered a $10 off deal if you buy both plush characters. This seemingly indicates that they need to boost sales on this line. If you collect them their loss is your gain!
Stitch Attacks Snacks Lollipop Collection is the fourth release out of 12. I wonder if Disney will offer deals for the remaining eight series.
Let’s take a look!
Stitch Attacks Snacks Lollipop Plush – $29.99
Stitch is approximately 12″ tall.
“Stitch attacks snacks! Next on his list? A Mickey Mouse Lollipop. The space invader has a ravenous appetite as he licks the sweet treat with intergalactic enthusiasm. This adorable stuffed alien is the fourth in the Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection that includes 12 different themes, with a new plush released every month in 2024, each devouring a different snack.
- Fourth in a series of 12 Stitch Attacks Snacks plush
- Detailed plush sculpting
- Embroidered features
- Plush print Mickey Mouse Lollipop
- Lollipop print aloha shirt
- Soft, flexible ears
- Felt claws
- Tail
- Woven ”Stitch Attacks Snacks” patch on foot“
Angel Attacks Snacks Lollipop Plush – $29.99
Angel is about 12″ tall.
“When our favorite spacey troublemaker Stitch decides to go back and raid the snack pantry for his next round – because he’s never full… nomnomnom – he realizes four arms just aren’t enough but six are perfect to complete the task! So, he asks the charmingly sweet Angel if she would help him land twice the tasty treats. Together they embark on a mission to secure these out-of-this-world delights for two!
This adorable stuffed alien is the first of nine companion Angel plush in the Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection that features a new plush every month in 2024, each devouring a different snack.
- First in a series of nine Angel Stitch Attacks Snacks plush
- Detailed plush sculpting
- Embroidered features
- Plush print Mickey Mouse Lollipop
- Lollipop aloha print jumper
- Soft, flexible ears and antennae
- Felt claws
- Tail
- Woven ”Stitch Attacks Snacks” patch on foot“
Stitch Attacks Snacks Lollipop Pin Set – $34.99
“Our monthly pin series for 2024 finds Stitch Attacks Snacks alongside Angel on a card coordinating with our companion aloha shirts (sold separately). The Park Food chosen for April is Lollipops. Three cloisonné pins are included with each set.
- Limited Release
- Set of three pins
- Includes Lollipop plus Stitch and Angel with Lollipops
- Enameled cloisonné
- Laser print elements
- Nickel finish
- Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamp
- Mickey icon pin backs
- Comes on Disney Pins card resembling an aloha shirt
- Number four of 12 in the series“
These items are available now!
It’s unclear why Disney is launching this series with a coupon. They usually don’t do that for the monthly collections. However, if you are collecting these, it’s a great deal for you.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
