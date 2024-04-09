Stitch Attacks Snacks Lollipop Collection Launches With Special Deal







Disney has just dropped the latest collection in this year’s “Stitch Attacks Snacks” lineup. The Stitch Attacks Snacks Lollipop collection launched today with the usual plush and pins, but Disney also offered a $10 off deal if you buy both plush characters. This seemingly indicates that they need to boost sales on this line. If you collect them their loss is your gain!

Stitch Attacks Snacks Lollipop Collection is the fourth release out of 12. I wonder if Disney will offer deals for the remaining eight series.

Let’s take a look!

Stitch is approximately 12″ tall.

“Stitch attacks snacks! Next on his list? A Mickey Mouse Lollipop. The space invader has a ravenous appetite as he licks the sweet treat with intergalactic enthusiasm. This adorable stuffed alien is the fourth in the Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection that includes 12 different themes, with a new plush released every month in 2024, each devouring a different snack.

Fourth in a series of 12 Stitch Attacks Snacks plush

Detailed plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Plush print Mickey Mouse Lollipop

Lollipop print aloha shirt

Soft, flexible ears

Felt claws

Tail

Woven ”Stitch Attacks Snacks” patch on foot“

Angel is about 12″ tall.

“When our favorite spacey troublemaker Stitch decides to go back and raid the snack pantry for his next round – because he’s never full… nomnomnom – he realizes four arms just aren’t enough but six are perfect to complete the task! So, he asks the charmingly sweet Angel if she would help him land twice the tasty treats. Together they embark on a mission to secure these out-of-this-world delights for two!

This adorable stuffed alien is the first of nine companion Angel plush in the Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection that features a new plush every month in 2024, each devouring a different snack.

First in a series of nine Angel Stitch Attacks Snacks plush

Detailed plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Plush print Mickey Mouse Lollipop

Lollipop aloha print jumper

Soft, flexible ears and antennae

Felt claws

Tail

Woven ”Stitch Attacks Snacks” patch on foot“

“Our monthly pin series for 2024 finds Stitch Attacks Snacks alongside Angel on a card coordinating with our companion aloha shirts (sold separately). The Park Food chosen for April is Lollipops. Three cloisonné pins are included with each set.

Limited Release

Set of three pins

Includes Lollipop plus Stitch and Angel with Lollipops

Enameled cloisonné

Laser print elements

Nickel finish

Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamp

Mickey icon pin backs

Comes on Disney Pins card resembling an aloha shirt

Number four of 12 in the series“

These items are available now!

It’s unclear why Disney is launching this series with a coupon. They usually don’t do that for the monthly collections. However, if you are collecting these, it’s a great deal for you.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!