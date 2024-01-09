Stitch Attacks Snacks 2024 Monthly Collection Launches With Plush and Pins

The first release of the 2024 monthly “Stitch Attacks Snacks” line has dropped. The first month is based on Mickey pretzels with a plush and pin set reflecting the theme.
Let’s take a look!
Stitch Attacks Snacks January Pins 1/12 – $34.99
“Our monthly pin series for 2024 finds Stitch Attacks Snacks alongside Angel on a card coordinating with our companion aloha shirts (sold separately). The Park Food chosen for January is the Mickey Mouse Pretzel. Three cloisonné pins are included with each set.
- Limited Release
- Set of three pins
- Includes Mickey Mouse Pretzel plus Stitch and Angel with pretzels
- Enameled cloisonné
- Laser print elements
- Nickel finish
- Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamp
- Mickey icon pin backs
- Comes on Disney Pins card resembling an aloha shirt
- Number 1 of 12 in the series
- Metal (zinc alloy) / enamel
- Pretzel: approx. 1” H x 1 1/2” W
- Stitch: approx. 2” H x 1 3/4” W
- Angel: approx. 1 3/4” H x 1 1/4” W
- Card: approx. 5 1/2” H x 4” W“
Stitch Attacks Snacks 1/12 Plush – $29.99
“Stitch attacks snacks! First on his list? That iconic Disney Eats: the Mickey Mouse pretzel. Stitch holds a plush pretzel with such glee you can almost taste the excitement. This adorable plush is the first in the Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection that will include 12 different plush, with a new one released every month, each one with a different snack. So cute and cuddly, Stitch just might be willing to share…
- First in a series of 12 Stitch Attacks Snacks plush
- Detailed plush sculpting
- Embroidered features
- Soft, flexible ears
- Felt claws
- Tail
- Approx. 12” H x 13” L x 6 7/10” D“
