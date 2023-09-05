Steven Harwell, Lead Singer Of Smash Mouth, Passes Away







A sad day for fans of both early 2000s rock music and Shrek as the voice of the band Smash Mouth, Steve Harwell, has sadly passed away at the age of 56 due to acute liver failure.







The singer had been struggling with health issues in the past relating to years of alcoholism. In 2017, he was hospitalized due to a cardiomyopathy. He retired from performing in 2021 due to continued health issues. He entered hospice care on September 3rd before ultimately passing away one day later after entering the final stages of liver failure.



The band Smash Mouth, while popular in the mid to late 1990s, soared to superstardom when their song “All Star” was used in the opening of the 2001 DreamWorks animated film Shrek. Originally made for the 1999 superhero comedy Mystery Men, lending their song to Shrek made them icons of the early 2000s.

They even recorded a cover of the 1966 song “I’m A Believer” by the British rock band The Monkees which was featured at the end of the film.

The song would become the subject of internet memes relating to the green ogre, leading it to become the band’s most popular song, with nearly 500 Million views on YouTube alone.

In the years following, there had been rumors that members of the band (particularly Harwell) resented working on Shrek and wanted nothing to do with it. But, in 2021 on the film’s 20th anniversary, bassist Paul DeLisle said that wasn’t the case.



In addition to Shrek, they also appeared in other animated media, such as the Disney Channel series Kim Possible and the Cartoon Network series What’s New Scooby Doo?

It is sad to see such a talented individual leave us at such a relatively young age. His voice will live on in internet pop culture both in rock songs and internet memes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family.



Source: New York Times