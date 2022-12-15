Stephen “tWitch” Boss Passes Away at 40

Famed Hip Hop Dancer, Stephen “tWitch” Boss has passed away at the age of 40. Many people may recognize him from several different television shows including So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He also hosted Freeform’s Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings alongside his wife, fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum, Allison Holker.

According to TMZ, Boss checked into a motel less than one mile from his Encino, California home one day before he was found dead in the motel’s room. Allegedly, Boss showed no sign of being in distress when he checked into the motel for one night with a small bag. However, he did not arrive for check out, and motel staff checked on him finding him deceased in his room. Paramedics were called, and “tWitch” was pronounced dead at 11:15am on Tuesday. According to People, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled his death a suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Stephen Boss is survived by his wife, Allison Holker, and three children, Zaia (3), Maddox (6), and Weslie (14).

His wife, Allison (34), released a statement saying, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Celebrities and fans have posted their love and condolences for the Boss family including Ellen DeGeneres, whom tWitch partnered with on her show.

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

The dance world has truly lost a star.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).