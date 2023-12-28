Steamboat Willie Isn’t The Only Mickey Mouse Cartoon Going Public Domain







It is common knowledge that in 2024, one of the original interpretations of the iconic Mickey Mouse from the Steamboat Willie cartoon will enter the public domain. This means anyone can reproduce or use the version of Mickey Mouse from this specific cartoon. However, later versions of the character, such as his colored version, will still be protected until those eventually enter as well.



However, not as many people realize that Steamboat Willie is not the only Mickey Mouse cartoon entering the public domain, as in 1928, two other shorts featured the character. In fact, Steamboat Willie was the third of these shorts, released on November 18th, 1928.







The very first appearance of Mickey Mouse was in a short known as Plane Crazy. This short sees Mickey and Minnie attempting to fly a makeshift plane across the sky. Things begin to go awry when they accidentally pick up a farm cow (Later to be named Clarabelle Cow), causing the plane to spin out of control. While both end up unharmed, Minnie leaves Mickey with her head held up in anger while he has a horseshoe around his neck. The short was released on May 15th, 1928, and would later replay in March 1929. So, it may not enter the public domain until 2025, but it is set to enter shortly.







The second short was The Gallopin’ Gaucho. This short sees Mickey Mouse doing what is perceived as a parody of the 1927 film The Gaucho. He rides upon an ostrich and sees Minnie dancing in a bar. He then enters that bar and dances with her, only to end up in a sword fight with what can be described as a variant of Pete the Cat. Pete then kidnaps Minnie, only for Mickey to follow. After defeating Pete in a duel, Mickey and Minnie ride upon Mickey’s Ostrich into the sunset. The short was released on August 2nd, 1928.



With 2024 just around the corner, you will get access to Steamboat Willie and these other two shorts. But that’s nothing compared to 2025, which will likely see 12 shorts enter, with more and more each following year.