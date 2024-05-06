Starbucks x Star Wars Tumblers Now Available

Starbucks has once again teamed up with Disney. This time they are taking Starbucks fans to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars themed tumblers. You can choose the light side or dark side of the force or you can head over to Hoth!
Star Wars Rebel Alliance Starbucks® Tumbler with Straw – $49.99
“Show your allegiance with this Star Wars tumbler from Starbucks® that’s definitely on the light side. The raised geometric design of this white acrylic drinkware features the Alliance Starbird symbol on one side. Refresh your rebellious nature with every sip from the blue translucent reusable straw!
- Cold beverage tumbler
- Alliance Starbird symbol on one side
- Starbucks® logo on the other side
- Allover raised geometric design
- Screw-on lid with raised geometric design
- Reusable blue translucent straw with twisting pattern and ring at bottom so it won’t fall out
- For cold beverages only
- Hand wash only
- Not dishwasher or microwave safe
- Holds 24 oz.“
Star Wars Galactic Empire Starbucks® Tumbler with Straw – $49.99
“Show your allegiance with this Star Wars tumbler from Starbucks® that’s definitely on the dark side. The raised geometric design of this black acrylic drinkware features the Galactic Empire symbol on one side and includes a red translucent reusable straw. The Force is strong with this tumbler that definitely rules.
- Cold beverage tumbler
- Galactic Empire symbol on one side
- Starbucks® logo on the other side
- Allover raised geometric design
- Screw on lid with raised geometric design
- Reusable red translucent straw with twisting pattern and ring at bottom so it won’t fall out
- For cold beverages only
- Hand wash only
- Not dishwasher or microwave safe
- Holds 24 oz.“
Star Wars Hoth Starbucks® Tumbler with Straw – $27.99
“Keep your drink refreshingly cold with this Star Wars tumbler with straw inspired by the ice planet Hoth. Part of the Starbucks® Discovery Series, Star Wars Collection, the acrylic double-walled design features allover artwork of Hoth’s snowy mountains and inhabitants including a Tauntaun and Wampa.
- Cold beverage tumbler
- Allover Star Wars design inspired by Hoth
- Includes Tauntaun, Wampa, AT-AT walker, ”Hoth,” Galactic Empire and Alliance Starbird symbols
- Double-walled
- Starbucks® logo
- Screw-on lid
- Reusable straw with ring at bottom so it won’t fall out
- For cold beverages only
- Hand wash only
- Not dishwasher or microwave safe
- Holds 24 oz.“
Star Wars Hoth Stainless Steel Starbucks® Travel Tumbler – $39.99
“Keep your drink nicely chilled with this Star Wars travel tumbler inspired by the ice planet Hoth. Part of the Starbucks® Discovery Series, Star Wars Collection, the stainless steel double-walled design features allover artwork of Hoth’s snowy mountains and inhabitants including a Tauntaun and Wampa.
- Stainless steel travel tumbler
- Allover Star Wars design inspired by Hoth
- Includes Tauntaun, Wampa, AT-AT walker, ”Hoth,” Galactic Empire and Alliance Starbird symbols
- Double-walled
- Starbucks® logo
- Cap with flip-up sipper lid
- Hand wash only
- Not dishwasher or microwave safe
- Holds 16 oz.“
If you are interested in a mug there is a Hoth one too!
Star Wars Hoth Starbucks® Mug – $24.99
