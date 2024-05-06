Starbucks x Star Wars Tumblers Now Available







Starbucks has once again teamed up with Disney. This time they are taking Starbucks fans to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars themed tumblers. You can choose the light side or dark side of the force or you can head over to Hoth!

“Show your allegiance with this Star Wars tumbler from Starbucks® that’s definitely on the light side. The raised geometric design of this white acrylic drinkware features the Alliance Starbird symbol on one side. Refresh your rebellious nature with every sip from the blue translucent reusable straw!

Cold beverage tumbler

Alliance Starbird symbol on one side

Starbucks® logo on the other side

Allover raised geometric design

Screw-on lid with raised geometric design

Reusable blue translucent straw with twisting pattern and ring at bottom so it won’t fall out

For cold beverages only

Hand wash only

Not dishwasher or microwave safe

Holds 24 oz.“

“Show your allegiance with this Star Wars tumbler from Starbucks® that’s definitely on the dark side. The raised geometric design of this black acrylic drinkware features the Galactic Empire symbol on one side and includes a red translucent reusable straw. The Force is strong with this tumbler that definitely rules.

Cold beverage tumbler

Galactic Empire symbol on one side

Starbucks® logo on the other side

Allover raised geometric design

Screw on lid with raised geometric design

Reusable red translucent straw with twisting pattern and ring at bottom so it won’t fall out

For cold beverages only

Hand wash only

Not dishwasher or microwave safe

Holds 24 oz.“

“Keep your drink refreshingly cold with this Star Wars tumbler with straw inspired by the ice planet Hoth. Part of the Starbucks® Discovery Series, Star Wars Collection, the acrylic double-walled design features allover artwork of Hoth’s snowy mountains and inhabitants including a Tauntaun and Wampa.

Cold beverage tumbler

Allover Star Wars design inspired by Hoth

Includes Tauntaun, Wampa, AT-AT walker, ”Hoth,” Galactic Empire and Alliance Starbird symbols

Double-walled

Starbucks® logo

Screw-on lid

Reusable straw with ring at bottom so it won’t fall out

For cold beverages only

Hand wash only

Not dishwasher or microwave safe

Holds 24 oz.“

“Keep your drink nicely chilled with this Star Wars travel tumbler inspired by the ice planet Hoth. Part of the Starbucks® Discovery Series, Star Wars Collection, the stainless steel double-walled design features allover artwork of Hoth’s snowy mountains and inhabitants including a Tauntaun and Wampa.

Stainless steel travel tumbler

Allover Star Wars design inspired by Hoth

Includes Tauntaun, Wampa, AT-AT walker, ”Hoth,” Galactic Empire and Alliance Starbird symbols

Double-walled

Starbucks® logo

Cap with flip-up sipper lid

Hand wash only

Not dishwasher or microwave safe

Holds 16 oz.“

If you are interested in a mug there is a Hoth one too!

“Warm yourself with a hot drink from this mug inspired by the ice planet Hoth. Explore the outer reaches, and beyond, with the Starbucks® Discovery Series – Star Wars Collection mugs. Relive adventures in a galaxy far, far away while sipping from this mug illustrated with iconic elements and characters of the frozen Hoth. Hot beverage mug

Allover Star Wars design inspired by Hoth

Includes Tauntaun, Wampa, AT-AT walker, ”Hoth,” Galactic Empire and Alliance Starbird symbols

Starbucks® logo

Gloss finish

Contrast interior

Comes in collector’s box

Microwave and dishwasher safe

Ceramic

Holds 14 oz.“ What do you think? Comment and let us know!