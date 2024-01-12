Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Joins Free Comic Book Day 2024







Free Comic Book Day is a few months away, but we already know that Star Wars will present! Hopefully, you’re a fan of Disney’s Young Jedi Adventures.

Dark Horse will offer up an illustrated story of the Disney+ children’s series on May 4th, 2024. The free comic will include characters from Young Jedi Adventures and Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures—Sky Parade Rescue is written by Daniel José Older with Andy Duggan providing the artwork.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is exactly what you’d expect from a Disney Junior children’s series. It’s all low-stakes, overly cutesy, and made for selling merchandise to young children more than anything else.

OK, that’s a little unfair. It does have a good focus on life lessons.

I was unaware that Disney was still pushing this branch of the Star Wars franchise. Young Jedi Adventures toys disappeared from shelves, and they rarely get a top spot in our Disney+ feed.

As of now, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures only has one season with 19 episodes. Ironically, the last released episode includes Life Day, which infamously became canon during the laughable Star Wars Holiday Special.

Apparently, the rest of the Season One episodes may be released in 2024. The series did win twice during the 2023 Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.

I’m surprised that Disney is still pushing the High Republic thing. It does not appear to have gained traction with the broader audience. I was unaware that it was still active until parts of it were mentioned in the latest Jedi Survivor game.

I’m still waiting for that Geode action figure. Remember that? Yeah, a character that’s a literal slab of stone. Woo! Exciting!

[Source: Dark Horse]