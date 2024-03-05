‘Star Wars’ Voice Actor Mark Dodson Has Passed Away







We’ve sadly lost another person who made the Original Star Wars Trilogy so memorable. Voice actor Mark Dodson passed away at the age of 64.

The actor, who was scheduled to appear at Horror Con, died while traveling in Evansville, Indiana. According to TMZ, the actor suffered a heart attack after checking into his hotel.

Mark Dodson’s character began with Star Wars: Episode VI—Return of the Jedi, in which he voiced Jabba’s pet Kowakian monkey-lizard, Salacious B. Crumb. Dodson may not have puppeted the creature, but the laugh he gave the character is memorable.

Although Crumb didn’t have any lines in English, there are behind-the-scenes videos that better show off the little menace’s sarcastic personality:

The actor returned to George Lucas’s franchise multiple times. In 2022, he again voiced Salacious Crumb in LEGO Star Wars. He also lent his voice to one of the Niima scavengers in Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens.

Dodson’s involvement with puppets continued onto another classic film series. He was also involved with Joe Dante’s Gremlins and semi-parody Gremlins 2: The New Batch. Check out the actor’s contributions to the classic monster movies below.

Mark Dodson’s talents span many decades and several projects. You can hear him in video games such as Star Trek Online, Bendy and the Dark Revival, and the two Ghostrunner titles.

A Facebook post from Horror Con acknowledged the loss of a great talent:

“We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Mark Dodson last night. Mark was not only a talented voice actor but also a cherished member of the horror community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans during this incredibly difficult time. We hope that you can take a moment out of your day to reflect on the joy and laughter that Mark brought into the world. His legacy will live on through his work. Rest in peace, Mark. You will be remembered and missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing you and experiencing your talent.“

[Source: TMZ]