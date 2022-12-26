Star Wars Valentine’s Day Funko Pop! Figures Now Available For Pre-Order

After New Years the next “big” commercial holiday is Valentine’s Day. Ahead of V-Day 2023, Entertainment Earth has pre-orders available for pink, Valentine’s Day, Disney Sequel Trilogy Funko Pops!

Let’s take a look!

Coming January, 2023.

“This Star Wars Valentines Kylo Ren Pop! Vinyl Figure measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall. Comes packaged in a window display box.”

Coming January 2023.

“This Star Wars Valentines Rey Pop! Vinyl Figure measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall. Comes packaged in a window display box.”

Coming January 2023.

“This Star Wars Valentines Leia Pop! Vinyl Figure measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall. Comes packaged in a window display box.”

Coming January 2023.

“This Star Wars Valentines BB-8 Pop! Vinyl Figure measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall. Comes packaged in a window display box.”

Given that there is a Kylo Ren and Rey figure the “Reylo” shippers are going to be incredibly happy this Valentine’s Day.

