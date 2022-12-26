Star Wars Valentine’s Day Funko Pop! Figures Now Available For Pre-Order

After New Years the next “big” commercial holiday is Valentine’s Day. Ahead of V-Day 2023, Entertainment Earth has pre-orders available for pink, Valentine’s Day, Disney Sequel Trilogy Funko Pops!
Let’s take a look!
Star Wars Valentines Kylo Ren Funko Pop! – $11.99
Coming January, 2023.
“This Star Wars Valentines Kylo Ren Pop! Vinyl Figure measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall. Comes packaged in a window display box.”
Star Wars Valentines Rey Funko Pop! – $11.99
Coming January 2023.
“This Star Wars Valentines Rey Pop! Vinyl Figure measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall. Comes packaged in a window display box.”
Star Wars Valentines Leia Funko Pop! – $11.99
Coming January 2023.
“This Star Wars Valentines Leia Pop! Vinyl Figure measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall. Comes packaged in a window display box.”
Star Wars BB-8 Valentines Funko Pop ! – $11.99
Coming January 2023.
“This Star Wars Valentines BB-8 Pop! Vinyl Figure measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall. Comes packaged in a window display box.”
Given that there is a Kylo Ren and Rey figure the “Reylo” shippers are going to be incredibly happy this Valentine’s Day.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.