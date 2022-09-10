Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer and D23 News

Today at the D23 Expo is showcasing Lucasfilm announcements in their current panel. At this point in time the Mandalorian: Season 3 is up. Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau spent some time discussing the fan support for the show and how it’s allowed the series to continue.

Then the duo welcomed the producer, Rick Famuyiwa, for ‘The Mandalorian: Season 3’ to the stage. Famuyiwa has been a ‘Star Wars’ fan since he was a child and said “Being able to tell deep stories that are a lot of fun and connect with a lot of people has been so fun.”

Lucasfilm did release a trailer for the new season coming 2023:

Perdo Pascal is lovable as ever, happy to be here not in the helmet Emily Swallow trying not to freak out over Amy Sedsris. Her dream is for Amorer and Peli to have a scene in #Mandalorian #Marvel #LucasFilm #20thCentury Showcase at #D23Expo2022 #D23Expo. pic.twitter.com/VEIUOPgLRh — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) September 10, 2022

