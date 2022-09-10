Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Set For October on Disney+

At today’s D23 expo Dave Filoni announced that the new ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ show on Disney+ is set to release on October 26th. The show will be made of six shorts. We also learned the first three episodes will be about Ahsoka Tano.
Here is the trailer for ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi:’
Filoni said that he wrote the series as a way to explore characters but not be a full show:
“I wanted to explore some characters…and base them in ideas I had while making The Clone Wars…that wouldn’t be a full show.”
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.