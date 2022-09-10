Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Set For October on Disney+

At today’s D23 expo Dave Filoni announced that the new ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ show on Disney+ is set to release on October 26th. The show will be made of six shorts. We also learned the first three episodes will be about Ahsoka Tano.

Here is the trailer for ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi:’

Filoni said that he wrote the series as a way to explore characters but not be a full show:

“I wanted to explore some characters…and base them in ideas I had while making The Clone Wars…that wouldn’t be a full show.”

What do you think? Comment and let us know!