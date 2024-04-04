‘Star Wars Tales of the Empire’ Teases General Grievous’ Return







The first trailer for Dave Filoni’s Star Wars Tales of the Empire has dropped. The new animated series for Disney+ teases many characters, including the return of a fan favorite.

Star Wars is returning to when the Empire ruled the galaxy with an iron fist. What few Jedi are left are hunted or converted by the Grand Inquisitor. Elsewhere, new villains are forged by the fires ignited by the Separatists during the Clone Wars.

OK, I’m somewhat interested. Barriss Offee’s storyline is finally being expanded. The last we saw of the former Jedi was when she was being dragged off to prison for her crimes and betrayal of the Order.

However, the biggest thing that caught my attention was the return of General Grievous. The character’s strongest appearance in Star Wars media was always in projects outside of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

We may not want to set expectations too high, though. His appearance may only be a small cameo in Morgan Elsbeth’s larger origin story.

It would appear that Star Wars Tales of the Empire will be a largely female-centric anthology that attempts to connect the prequels with the events leading up to The Mandalorian’s story. Since Filoni’s track record is pretty solid, we’ll probably see more of his original characters than any established classic characters.

“Journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths — Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee. Like the first season following Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, Tales of the Empire focuses on previously untold events in the lives of the featured characters. The trailer teases that we’ll learn how a young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world towards a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies.“

What do you think of the latest Star Wars animated series? Let us know!