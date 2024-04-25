‘Star Wars: Tales of the Empire’ Clip Shows Encounter with General Grievous







In this new clip from the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, the Nightsisters face General Grievous and his droid army.

The battle pits the former Kaleesh warlord against the power of the Nightsisters. Will Dathomir Magic be enough to withstand Grievous’s ferociousness? We’ll find out starting on May 4th!

Admittedly, Grievous looks fantastic. The hulking cyborg Jedi-slayer is meacing, for the most part. There’s just something odd about General this time around.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire does worry me a little. OK, it’s Disney Star Wars, so it worries me a lot.

I’m glad the series will focus on characters who need some closure from Filioni’s earlier works, but what’s the deal with General Grievous in this clip? I know that in Dave Filoni’s Clone Wars, he’s way more talkative and cartoonish, but his appearance is off.

I do not doubt that his inclusion is only there to draw in older fans, but what’s with the Mr. Hyde-styled walking and laughing routine? It’s silly and takes away from how much of a serious threat Grievous was in earlier appearances before his lunges were damaged.

As shown in the first Clone Wars cartoon from 2003, Genndy Tartakovsky understood the assignment much better than Filoni. Hell, Tartakovsky knew how to make the character more threatening than even George Lucas.

There’s something far more sinister about a silent foe than one who is theatrical. I know—it’s pointless to get bent out of shape, considering this is just a fan service cameo. The great Oliver Reed once gave that advice.

Regardless, Grievous is just one part of a much larger Star Wars anthology. It’s doubtful he’ll play a more significant part beyond setting up Morgan Elsbeth’s character arc.

