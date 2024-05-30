‘Star Wars’ Signature Auction Offering Infamous C-3PO “Boner” Card!







Heritage Auctions is kicking off this year’s Star Wars Signature event with a couple of very unique pieces. It’s not a vial of Kylo Ren’s Swolo sweat, but it’s equally as weird and … “sexy.”

In 1977, when Star Wars hysteria was in full swing after the movie was a massive hit with audiences, many odd pieces of merchandise were made. One of these was a trading card featuring C-3PO with a massive robo-boner. You know the one I’m talking about!

The Topps card is graded and sealed. Surprisingly, it is in top-mint condition. Other versions I’ve seen throughout the years are never in this good of shape. You’ll be paying for that quality, too.

That droid got sprung! Was it R2-D2’s nice round dome that got the protocol bot so worked up?

If you want this rare “error” card, you’ll have to start bidding with $6,500. Yup. Regretting throwing out that shoebox full of these cards now, aren’t ya?

OK, a lot of us aren’t willing to spend hundreds or thousands on this goofy piece of Star Wars history. However, there are some items that diehard collectors may want.

One of these items is the fourth edition of the original Star Wars script by George Lucas. What sets this apart from the standard shooting document is that it contains a totally different title and name for the main character.

Long before A New Hope, the adventure in a galaxy far, far away was known as The Adventures of Luke Starkiller, as Taken from the “Journal of the Whills.” It’s not as marketable as Star Wars, but it shows that Lucas was all about world-building and storytelling.

Bidding for this unique piece of cinema history starts at $12,000. Lucas signed the script, which was made out to Fox executive Kent Swaim.

