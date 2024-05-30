Search
HomeStar Wars'Star Wars' Signature Auction Offering Infamous C-3PO "Boner" Card!

‘Star Wars’ Signature Auction Offering Infamous C-3PO “Boner” Card!

Star Wars

Published on

By Mike Phalin
Robo-erecto!
Image Credit: Heritage Auctions
spot_img


Heritage Auctions is kicking off this year’s Star Wars Signature event with a couple of very unique pieces. It’s not a vial of Kylo Ren’s Swolo sweat, but it’s equally as weird and … “sexy.”

In 1977, when Star Wars hysteria was in full swing after the movie was a massive hit with audiences, many odd pieces of merchandise were made. One of these was a trading card featuring C-3PO with a massive robo-boner. You know the one I’m talking about!

The Topps card is graded and sealed. Surprisingly, it is in top-mint condition. Other versions I’ve seen throughout the years are never in this good of shape. You’ll be paying for that quality, too.

Image Credit: Heritage Auctions

That droid got sprung! Was it R2-D2’s nice round dome that got the protocol bot so worked up?

If you want this rare “error” card, you’ll have to start bidding with $6,500. Yup. Regretting throwing out that shoebox full of these cards now, aren’t ya?

OK, a lot of us aren’t willing to spend hundreds or thousands on this goofy piece of Star Wars history. However, there are some items that diehard collectors may want.

One of these items is the fourth edition of the original Star Wars script by George Lucas. What sets this apart from the standard shooting document is that it contains a totally different title and name for the main character.

Long before A New Hope, the adventure in a galaxy far, far away was known as The Adventures of Luke Starkiller, as Taken from the “Journal of the Whills.” It’s not as marketable as Star Wars, but it shows that Lucas was all about world-building and storytelling.

Bidding for this unique piece of cinema history starts at $12,000. Lucas signed the script, which was made out to Fox executive Kent Swaim.

If you’re looking for Disney memorabilia, check out the previous Marc Davis auction here.

[Source: Heritage Auctions]


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



Latest articles

Marvel

Marvel’s Open Mouth Wolverine Popcorn Bucket For “Deadpool & Wolverine” Film Revealed

We finally know what the popcorn bucket will look like for the upcoming "Deadpool...
Star Wars

Carrie Fisher Was Pressured To Loose Weight For The Sequel Trilogy?

One of the big reasons why fans were initially excited about Star Wars: The...
Star Wars

Daisy Ridley Says That The Solo Rey Movie Still Has No Script

The world of Star Wars has been absent from the cinema for nearly five...
Disney News

Disney Dismantles Lorcana Fan Platform ‘Pixelborn’

Pixelborn, a trading card game simulator that allows Lorcana players to fine-tune their skills...

More like this

Marvel

Marvel’s Open Mouth Wolverine Popcorn Bucket For “Deadpool & Wolverine” Film Revealed

We finally know what the popcorn bucket will look like for the upcoming "Deadpool...
Star Wars

Carrie Fisher Was Pressured To Loose Weight For The Sequel Trilogy?

One of the big reasons why fans were initially excited about Star Wars: The...
Star Wars

Daisy Ridley Says That The Solo Rey Movie Still Has No Script

The world of Star Wars has been absent from the cinema for nearly five...

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC. Contents © 2015-2024 WebReef Media, a subsidiary of Clownfish Studios LLC