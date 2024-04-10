Search
‘Star Wars : Season of the Force’ Merchandise Invades the Disney Store

Star Wars

By Mike Phalin
Image Credit: Disney Store
The Season of the Force is in full swing! May the 4th is only a few weeks away! And the Disney Store has revealed loads of new Star Wars merchandise!

The new lines of merchandise are pretty diverse. It’s not all replicas and toys. For example, check out this speeder bike-stealing Ewok blanket

Image Credit: Disney Store

If you’re one of those people who absolutely insists on wearing Crocs … there’s a new pair for sale. One foot is dedicated to the Empire, the other to the Rebellion. 

Need something to pour your blue milk with? Check out this simplistic pitcher designed by Will Gay:

Image Credit: Disney Store

Will Gay’s Star Wars designs can also be found on this artist’s series of plates:

Image Credit: Disney Store
Image Credit: Disney Store

The cast of A New Hope stars on a new sleepwear set for women and girls:

Image Credit: Disney Store

Surprisingly, Nelvana’s Droids is getting some love! The cartoon versions of Boba Fett, R2-D2, and C-3PO appear on shirts, MagicBand+, drinkware, and more! 

More lightsaber hilts are also here. Cal Kestis‘s and Anakin‘s (Revenge of the Sith) sabers can be picked up for $169.99 and $159.99, respectively. The lightsabers come with the Legacy display boxes but no blades.

Image Credit: Disney Store
Image Credit: Disney Store

Fans of newer Star Wars shows aren’t left out. A new special edition Fennec Shand doll has been added. She stands 10.75″ tall and cost $49.99.

Image Credit: Disney Store

Of course, some items will be park exclusives. If you want the Jabba the Hutt popcorn bucket, you’ll need to head to Disneyland. The same goes for the drinkware Disney is trying to offload from the failed Starcruiser hotel.

What do you think of the new Star Wars offerings? Let us know!

[Source: Disney Store]


