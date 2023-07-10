Star Wars Releases Journey to Ahsoka Video







The next Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ show is going to be focused on Ahsoka Tano and we have a bit of a look at the upcoming series thanks to a “Journey to Ahsoka” video on YouTube.

The video focuses on how Rosario Dawson has become Ahsoka. It features various clips of Dawson being announced as the actress playing the character and her character reveal. It also has some clips from Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau discussing the character and Dawson.

However, there really isn’t anything new shown in the video.

Take a look!

Filoni mentioned that we will see Ahsoka “come into her own in a way we’ve never seen it before.” Ahsoka was a character created by Dave Filoni when he worked with George Lucas on the “Clone Wars” series back in 2008.

The new ‘Ahsoka’ show is set to premiere on August 23, 2023, and will consist of eight episodes.

It seems the show will tie into the more recent animated ‘Rebels’ series somewhat with the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn. The official synopsis is very short and reads “Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

One interesting thing I noticed though was the lack of views on the YouTube video. After several hours it only has about 135k views, which seems low for ‘Star Wars.’ But it is starting to pick up a bit.

It doesn’t help that there really isn’t anything new in this bts video.

Rosario Dawson is going to have a busy month or two with her Disney projects. “Disney’s The Haunted Mansion” film releases later this month, on July 28, and she stars in that as “Gabbie.”Then less than a month later her “Ahsoka” Star Wars show releases on Disney+ where she plays the titular character.

I’m sure she’s excited.

