‘Star Wars Outlaws’ Release Date Revealed?







Hidden waaaaaaaay down on the Disney Parks Blog post is a long-awaited update regarding Star Wars Outlaws. Remember that game? You know, the Ubisoft title that claimed to be the first “open world” game in the franchise, even though it isn’t.

Well, Disney has decided to finally tell us when we can expect the smuggler simulator. Star Wars Outlaws will come out in 2024. Wait … really? That’s it?!

According to GameStop, an earlier version of the Disney Parks Blog post indicated that Star Wars Outlaws was slated for LATE 2024. If we go by video game release window trends, this probably means we’ll see the newest Star Wars game to hit in November.

Oh, well. Another ten months to go to see if Ubisoft can succeed where EA has failed. Yeah, it’s hard to believe Disney put all their eggs in the EA basket and we only got a handful of games.

“Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.“

Star Wars Outlaws shows a lot of promise. It is set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. You play as a new character, a smuggler.

Sure, you may not be playing as a core Rebel or Imperial agent, but at least it isn’t connected to any of Dave Filoni’s fan-fiction shows. I just hope that the plot doesn’t go the typical route and makes you join the Rebels. That ruined the prospects Battlefront II had.

[Source: Disney Parks Blog]

[Source: GameStop]