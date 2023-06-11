Star Wars Outlaws Open World Game Announced By Ubisoft







It seems the ‘Star Wars’ universe is getting an open-world game from Ubisoft. The new ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ game was announced today at the 2023 Xbox Showcase, along with a trailer.

The new game will release in 2024 and will be available on the Xbox Series X and S, Playstation 5, and PC.

‘Star Wars Outlaws’ will take place between the ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ film and ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ film. Players will play as Kay Vess a “clever scoundrel in the galactic underworld.”

According to StarWars.com Kay is looking to attempt one of the biggest heists in the Outer Rim.

“In Star Wars Outlaws, Kay is looking to attempt one of the biggest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen, all in an effort to start a new life.

The synopsis posted with the trailer reads:

“Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars™ game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.”

You can check out the trailer below.

They do flash to Han Solo frozen in carbonite as Jabba the Hutt and Gamorean Guards walk him along. To make sure you know the time frame.

The trailer introduces the main character and some other characters.

To be honest, it seems like more of the same. I will reserve judgment until I see more.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!