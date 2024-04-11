Star Wars Outlaws Gets Massive Backlash For Two Reasons







The upcoming open world sci-fi games Star Wars Outlaws revealed its first official story trailer, giving players a glimpse into the characters and setting the game will introduce to the expansive Star Wars universe. Set in between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the game focuses on the Outer Rim where rival crime factions battle for supremacy in the background of the Galactic Civil War.

Despite the enthusiastic introduction into this new world the trailer revived a large amount of negative reactions. As of writing this article the trailer, with nearly 1.3 million views, has 55K dislikes to only 29K likes.







Why does this new game have such a negative reception? The two biggest reasons are as follows.



The first is the poor reputation of the game’s publisher, Ubisoft, in recent years. Not only have they just recently come off of the massive failure of their Skull & Bones live service game, but an executive at Ubisoft also believes that gamers should get used to not owning their games. This means that Ubisoft games that are fully connected to the internet will eventually be shut down, and players will lose access to their purchases. Look no further than The Crew. This means that Star Wars Outlaws will one day have their servers shut down, and all players will lose access.



There are also various expensive editions of the game. The Standard Edition will cost $69.99 for the base game. The Gold Edition will cost $109.99 for the game and a handful of extras, such as the DLC season pass and 3-day early access. Finally, the Ultimate Edition will cost $129.99 with everything, including a few exclusive cosmetics and a digital art book. The pricing of editions, which has become more frequent in recent years across many companies, is something players are getting tired of.







The second big issue is due to the accusation that developers made the main female protagonist, Kay Vess, purposefully unattractive.

Multiple recent western developed AAA games have been accused of purposefully making their female characters less feminine and more masculine. In certain shots of the trailer, Vess has a less-than-flattering appearance. While everyone has different preferences in looks, there is a noticeable difference when compared to her voice and motion capture access, Humberly González.





Either way, the number of people looking forward to this new game is dwarfed by those criticizing it, and they have their reasons. We will have to wait and see how the game is received when it launches on August 30th.



What do you think? Are you looking forward to the game? Do you agree with the criticisms? Let us know.