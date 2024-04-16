‘Star Wars: Outlaws’ Backlash Gets Response From Ubisoft







Yesterday, we saw that Ubisoft was locking a mission related to Jabba the Hutt behind a big paywall. Those who owned the base game ($69.99) and the season pass ($40.00) would have access, while those unwilling to pay the extra fee would miss out. The publisher is saying that the locked content is only a tiny fraction of an overall larger in-game quest.

A spokesperson for Ubisoft relayed to IGN that gamers may be making a bigger deal out of Jabba’s Gambit than necessary:

“The ‘Jabba’s Gambit’ mission is an optional, additional mission with the Hutt Cartel along Kay and Nix’s journey across the Outer Rim. This mission will be available to those who purchase the season pass or an edition of the game which includes the season pass.“

Since the season pass roadmap has yet to be revealed, it’s unclear how much extra single-player content has been planned. We know that only two story packs are included, but if Ubisoft is downplaying the one mission in question, are we really getting enough bang for our $40?

Remember, Ubisoft did not clarify just how large this “optional, additional mission” is. Will it take a few minutes to complete? A few hours?

Regardless, the admission price is ghastly. The base game is already expensive, and charging gamers upfront almost the same price again for nebulous additional content is far from consumer-friendly.

I believe that these pricing structures are just a way to herd gamers into subscribing to Ubisoft+ for $17.99 a month. You’ll get everything in the $129.99 Star Wars: Outlaws bundle if you join. That’s recurring revenue for the publisher, which they’ll chase harder than one-off sales.

Having been burned by Ubisoft in the past, I will wait until the game is offered at a steep discount. These typically start two weeks after the game launches. Expect $20 off quickly and down at least 50% by Christmas.

Or, you could pull the Disney+ move, subscribe to Ubisoft+, finish the game, and then cancel the service. Just wait until all of the season pass stuff has been released.

