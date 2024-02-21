Star Wars Heritage Pack Sale Ends This Week! Get 7 Classic LucasArts Games Cheap!







If you’re looking for some of the best LucasArts video games from the golden age of Star Wars media, we’ve got good news! The Star Wars Heritage Pack is currently on sale via the Nintendo Store!

The Star Wars Heritage Pack, which is comprised of seven titles from the 2000s, is available at a 25% discount. The $79.99 set of games can be picked up for $59.99, but you need to act fast! The sale ends this Friday, February 23rd.

The following games are included in the Nintendo Switch version of the collection:

Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Episode I Racer

Republic Commando

The Force Unleashed

Knights of the Old Republic

Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

The Heritage Pack was initially released last year, even though the titles were all available for sale separately. Do keep in mind that The Force Unleashed is the Wii version, which is somewhat different than the PS3 and XBOX 360 releases.

This collection can be picked up elsewhere if you don’t have a Nintendo Switch. On the PlayStation Store, the set goes for $49.99 but does not come with The Force Unleashed or the KotOR titles.

Oddly, the Heritage Pack is not on XBOX. The publisher, Aspyr, does not list a reason why or if the bundle will come to the Microsoft console.

Aspyr is also behind the excellent Tomb Raider Remastered collection. The company lists the KotOR remake on its site, but the fate of that game is up in the air.

If you want to play the two KotOR games on the go, both are available on the Apple App Store. Having played both on my iPhone, I can say they’re pretty good ports, but they could use some optimizing and patching.

[Source: Nintendo Store]