Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Will Close Due To Hurricane Ian

It seems that Hurricane Ian is headed for the Orlando area and there have been several closures announced at Walt Disney World. Add yet another one to the pile. Disney is shutting down the Galactic Starcruiser Hotel starting today – September 30th.

Apparently those scheduled to “leave” the planet for a Star Wars trip during this time have been contacted by Disney about canceling or rescheduling their trip.

However, if guests were entering the hotel today, they might have already traveled down to Orlando to do so. I’m sure Disney will work with them for a place to go, but that still that would be a huge disappointment.

We will try to keep you apprised of other changes and cancelations.

