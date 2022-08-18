Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser CLS Portrait Experience To Increase To $399!

If you thought the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser was already overpriced and ridiculous it just got more overpriced and ridiculous. According to a friend of mine, who called and verified the information, the portrait experience will increase from $99 to $399 on October 17, 2022.

The CLS Portrait Experience is a 30 minute photo session. It was probably worth the $99 but that was apparently the “introductory price.” A 30-minuite session is not worth $399!

Here is the write-up for the add-on offering:

“CLS Portrait Experience

Capture your group’s Star Wars galaxy looks at unique places around the ship for a truly personalized photo experience. Our Disney PhotoPass Photographers will make sure your group looks their galactic best and will take you to select locations. Your 30-minute session includes: Consultation, image capture and review by specially trained Cast Members, using advanced digital photography equipment and lighting

Downloads of select images taken during the session, with professional retouch prior to delivery“ If you have to cancel within 24 hours you still get charged the full price! “No-shows or cancellations made within 24 hours of the reservation time will be charged the full price of the session” Disney is already having trouble filling up this hotel. The starting price of $4,800 -$6,000 for less than two days, is already putting many off. So far it’s more of a “one-and-done” type experience, with no mention of any new experiences or holiday offerings to entice people back. Availability is wide open! Now the prices are going up on things like a 30-minute photo session. We are talking 4X the original price! Just be aware if you are planning on going to the hotel. Source: A friend