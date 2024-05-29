Star Wars Flash Sale: Save Big on Lightsabers Today Only!







There’s a flash sale going on over at the Disney Store today! Until 9 PM PT tonight, Star Wars fans can save big on Lightsaber hilts and blades!

Yes, even the Dark Saber is included in this limited-time flash sale! The replica typically costs $159.99, but today, it’s only $111.99! The legendary weapon has a removable light-up blade, display box, and display stand.

One of the hilts we’ve been seeing many people scoop up is the one belonging to Jedi Survivor’s Cal Kestis. While the limited edition version isn’t on sale, the standard version is.

This one features the ability to couple with another hilt to replicate Cal’s customizable weapon from the game. His lightsaber can be picked up for $118.99 (regularly $169.99).

Fans of Clone Wars will be able to get Ahsoka Tano’s dual hilts for $174.99 rather than $249.99. Her Rebels lightsabers are also on sale, but since they come with blades, the price is still a bit high. However, paying $223.99 instead of $319.99 isn’t bad.

Speaking of blades, the 36″ Galaxy’s Edge add-ons are in today’s event. They’re marked down to $38.49 from $54.99.

Other hilts present in the flash sale include lightsabers belonging to:

Ezra Bridger (Rebels)

Mace Windu

Count Dooku

Darth Vader

Yoda

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Darth Sidious (Papa Palpatine)

Luke Skywalker (RotJ)

Anakin Skywalker (ANH)

Kylo Ren (TFA)

Kanan Jarrus (Rebels)

What’s funny about this sale is that it brings the lightsabers down to a price they should really be at. As someone who has collected hilts and replicas for years, I believe the Disney versions leave much to be desired.

We’ve encountered several quality issues with the blades and hilts. Charging over $200 for some of these is outrageous. At least include the blades from now on!

Have you had an issue with your Legacy or Galaxy’s Edge lightsaber? Let us know!

[Source: Disney Store]