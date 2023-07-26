Star Wars Fans Fully Fund The Ghost Crowdfunder For Hasbro







After the failure of Reva’s lightsaber and the Rancor, I had predicted that the only way Star Wars crowdfunding would succeed was if Hasbro went back to fan-favorite ships. It only took about a week for The Ghost from Rebels to successfully reach the 8,000 backer goal, and there are still over 40 days left!

The Ghost measures 28″ wide, 34.5″ long, and 13″ tall. With 8K backers, the ship itself will be produced, along with an exclusive 3.75″ tall Hera Syndulla. The vessel will feature a rotating turret, a detailed interior, and The Phantom II starfighter.

Oddly, there are no electronics built into this pricey toy. However, there are additional stretch goals that could offset that disappointment.

As of writing this, the Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Ghost campaign is sitting at 8,414 backers who paid $499.99 each. Now we have to see if all the stretch goals can be met, which would require close to 9,000 more fans to join.

Here are the tiers that still need to be unlocked:

Unlock #1 (11K): Star Wars: The Vintage Collection exclusive carded 3.75-Inch Ezra Bridger figure with 5 accessories

Unlock #2 (14K): Star Wars: The Vintage Collection exclusive carded 3.75-Inch Kanan Jarrus figure with 5 accessories

Unlock #3 (17K): Star Wars: The Vintage Collection exclusive carded 3.75-Inch Zeb Orrelios figure with 2 accessories

The expected window for shipping The Ghost is in the Fall of 2024.

Clearly, Star Wars fans will pay back crowdfunders for large, detailed ships. Hasbro, can we finally get a new version of the Millenium Falcon?

What do you think about The Ghost and the stretch goals? Let us know below!

[Source: Hasbro Pulse]